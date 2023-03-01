Opa Rosa comprises five virtuoso musicians who are all well-versed in this rich musical heritage and their repertoire ranges from soulful Balkan blues to foot-stomping Jewish wedding dances.

While respecting the traditional roots of the music, Opa Rosa draw from other musical influences such as rock, classical and jazz.

With their line-up of violin, clarinet, accordion, double bass and percussion, they have become festival favourites all over Britain, both for their musicianship and for their ability to get people up and dancing.

MORE NEWS

Following the release of their debut album A Feast from the East they have toured internationally and captivated audiences with their high-energy and engaging performances.

The concert at the Snooty Fox, near Oakwood, is being organised by the Friends of Burnett’s Hill Chapel.

It is on Wednesday, March 15 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12.00 each, available from 01646 651725.

-----

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.