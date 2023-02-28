Entitled Port Places, it is part of the exciting Ports Past and Present project which links the seaports of Pembroke Dock, Fishguard, Rosslare and Dublin.

Guests from Ireland will travel over – by ferry – for the launch which takes place at 2pm.

The app explores the wide and varied history of Pembroke Dock through walking tours, multimedia collections and stories.

Port Places provides a range of themed experiences covering the four seaports, their local attractions and the crossings between them.

The app allows the user to download their choice of experiences, each providing a vision of port life, crossings, creativity, history and heritage.

Pembroke Dock's Heritage Centre, in the former Royal Dockyard Chapel, will be staging Open House between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, with free admission.

For the new season at the centre, significant changes have been made to displays and exhibits, including a new children’s play area.

On weekdays, the centre is open 10am to 4pm. For more information, see www.pdst.org

