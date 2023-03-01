"I hope you have a great day wherever you are this year," he said.

"At a time when things can feel worrying and uncertain, today is an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate Wales.

"It’s an opportunity for us to show who we are and what we stand for.

"Wales is a country proud of its open and progressive values. A nation of close-knit communities with a strong sense of social justice and fairness.

"A Nation of Sanctuary that welcomes those who have been displaced by war and conflict and those seeking a safe place to live.

"A world leader when it comes to sustainability as we move towards a net zero Wales. A place where businesses, creators and innovators can thrive.

"We have a rich history, a vibrant and distinctive culture, and a unique language — Cymraeg. We are a land of sport and song, but we’re so much more than that.

"Today’s modern Wales is a country of innovation, inclusivity – and, most importantly of all, kindness. Wherever you are celebrating St David’s Day – mwynhewch – enjoy."

The First Minister will attend a reception to celebrate St David’s Day at the UK Residence in Brussels.

During his visit Mr Drakeford will also take part in meetings and events at the European Parliament, the UK Mission to the EU and Wales House.