Derek Walker, 50, who takes up his post today has called for ‘urgent and transformational change.’

Wales is the first country in the world to create an independent office to act as a guardian for future generations.

Father of two Mr Walker, originally from Cwmbran and now living in Cardiff wants to build on the momentum created by his predecessor, Sophie Howe and is interested hearing about what measures can have the most impact on people’s lives today and in 50-100 years from now.

Derek Walker the new Future Generations Commissioner for Wales (Image: Future Generations)

Mr Walker said: “Wales’s law to protect the well-being of the unborn is pioneering, and a lot has been achieved in a short space of time, but we need to increase the pace in turning that ambition into action that people can see in their lives every day.

“Now is not the time to be pausing – the need for transformational change is urgent and the issues of today - like the cost of living, nature, and climate emergencies - require decisive intervention.

“The green shoots of change to improve lives now and in the future are happening across Wales but we need more and they need to be more widescale.

“From day one, we’ll be putting my office’s energy where we can have the most powerful impact.”

The commissioner role exists under the Well-being of Future Generations Act, which requires public services to create a positive impact today, for tomorrow’s world, Mr Walker was selected by a cross-party Senedd panel.

Mr Walker said: “The way our public services are delivered is such an important part of my job and my first priority is meeting people around Wales involved in that mission - to listen and understand how we can work together to ensure we’re creating a Wales fit for the future.”

The new commissioner will start his role by beginning a ‘listening exercise’ and collaborating with a wide range of organisations across Wales to share information on well-being.

Mr Walker will publish his priorities in the autumn for his seven-year term and will share details later in his term on how more people can be involved in the office’s work over the next few years.