There will be a St Davids market on Cross Square all day.

At 9.30 am Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi will have their school service at St David’s Cathedral.

Also at the cathedral the bells will ring out from 10.30 to 11.55 and there will be prayers at the shrine of St David 12.30pm.

Choral Evensong from the cathedral will be broadcast live at 4pm on BBC Radio and between 5pm and 6pm St Davids Cathedral Bellringers will ring a Quarter Peal.

Pilgrims will walk from St Non’s Well arriving at Oriel y Parc at 11.50 where the St David’s Day will be Illuminated at midday.

The procession will then travel to Cross Square where the city will be blessed at 12.10pm.

MORE NEWS:

St Davids Rugby Club is also joining in the celebrations. Clwb will hold its Community Warm at the club from 11am to 4pm. There will be hot drinks, cake and soup on a pay as you can afford basis. All are welcome.

Also at the rugby club from 11am to 4pm will be the community open day with free daffodil giveaway, free cawl and Welsh cakes.

In City Hall the volunteers from Siop y Bobol are promising a Croeso Cymreig a Lluniaeth Ysgafn (A Welsh welcome and light refreshments) from 10am until 2pm.

Also at City Hall at 2pm the winners of the Window Decoration competition for residents and businesses will be announced at 2pm.

St Davids and Dewisland Historical Society is also hosting an exhibition at the Memorial Hall all day.

