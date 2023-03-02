Steven Newton is sous chef at the internationally-acclaimed Coast restaurant at Saundersfoot.

Next week, he will be competing in the regional final in Birmingham of The Roux Scholarship – a 30-year old contest that ranks among the most prestigious competitions for chefs in the world.

The winner has the choice of a two-month placement in a Michelin three-star restaurant or an exciting package of career development opportunities.

Steven is amongst 18 chefs contesting the two semi-finals and they won through on a blind selection of their recipes which they created using striploin of dry-aged beef, a beef offal ingredient and Belgian chicory.

His semi-final will be held in Birmingham on Thursday March 9.

For the regional final, competitors will have two-and-a-half hours to cook their dish, along with a dessert from a mystery box of ingredients given to them on the day.

MORE NEWS

The Roux Scholarship is judged by Michel Roux Jnr (BBC Saturday Kitchen, Kitchen Impossible, Masterchef), Brian Turner CBE (BBC's Ready, Steady, Cook and Saturday Kitchen) and James Martin (BBC Saturday Kitchen, This Morning and Saturday Morning with James Martin), together with many other Michelin-starred chefs.

James Martin said: “Speaking with the other judges, it was clear that there were certain recipes that really did stand out for all of us. And that’s great because we don’t know the name, we don’t know where they work.

"All we get given is a number, and it’s exciting to find out at the end, once they’re all chosen, who they all are.”

The competition final takes place in London on April 3.

-----

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.



