In the week following the anniversary of the invasion of the Ukraine, Pembroke’s Ysgol Harri Tudur is staging Vlad’s Journey.

Pupils, staff and friends of the school are being encouraged to run, cycle or swim to reach the total of 2,474 miles.

It is planned to raise one pound for every mile covered, with the money shared between those affected by the Ukrainian conflict and the Turkey/Syria earthquake.

Year 11 learner Vladyslav Ziuzghin will be amongst those those taking part in the challenge, which got underway on Monday, February 27.

A static bike and rower have been set up in the school reception area to help clock up the journey’s miles from Kiev to Pembrokeshire via Uman, Moldova, Romania and London.

Walkers, swimmers and runners from the school community can also add their miles to the total.

The school’s assistant head Jon Jones explained: "We have welcomed two Ukrainian refugees to our school, Vlad and Marharyta, and we value their contribution to our community.

"Our challenge is to recreate facets of their journey from war-torn Ukraine to the safety of Pembrokeshire.

"Last year the school raised over £4,500 which was donated to the DEC to help the people of Ukraine.

"We now mark the anniversary of the unlawful Russian invasion by inviting further donations to demonstrate that the struggle of the people of Ukraine continues and is not forgotten.

"The school is also mindful of the terrible plight faced by the peoples of Southern Turkey and Northern Syria following February's devastating Kahramanmaras earthquake.

"So far, over 40,000 people have died as a direct result of the earthquake with many more experiencing terrible hardship. Money raised by this event will be shared with charities in this remote and troubled environment to save lives and rebuild communities."

You can help boost the fundraising from Vlad's Journey via the JustGiving page.

