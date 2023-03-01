The roads in Milford Haven will be closed for approximately two weeks – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on March 1.

The notice stated that the roads will be closed from Tuesday, March 21 and will remain closed to all traffic for two weeks to allow for the ‘carriageway resurfacing works’ to be carried out.

The specified roads are:

Cromwell Road from the junction with the access to Lower Priory to the junction with Priory Road.

Marble Hall Road from the junction with Priory Road to the junction with the A4076(T) Milford Haven to Haverfordwest road.

The work is due to be carried out in sections and diversions will be signposted as the work progresses.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration.

------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.