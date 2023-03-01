Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd has submitted an application on behalf of Tom Scourfield and Family to Pembrokeshire County Council about the major development.

If approved, the houses will be built on land adjacent to Ashleigh House in Sageston on a 0.57 hectare site.

The application describes the land as forming ‘part of housing land allocation in the adopted Local Development Plan.’

It is set to be removed from the revised plan, but would still fall into the defined settlement boundary and includes land already owned by the owner of Ashleigh House.

MORE NEWS:

In the 13 houses planned, there will be an affordable housing allocation and there will be vehicular access, car parking and landscaping, with the main proposition at the moment being the consideration of the vehicular access.

The application was placed in the Western Telegraph on March 1 by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Full details can be found by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the reference 22/1010/PA.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application can do so by the above link or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter options, the reference for the planning application must be included.

The deadline for representations is March 15, 2023.

------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.