Dan the Belgian Malinois is named after animal-loving Daniel Bridle, who lost his battle with bone cancer when he was only 18.

Since Daniel’s death in 2014, his heartbroken mum Caroline has fundraised tirelessly – initially for the Bone Cancer Research Trust and then latterly for Dogs4Wildlife.

The St Clears-based organsiation trains anti-poaching dogs to help eliminate rhino poaching and wildlife crimes, and when Caroline heard about its work she realised it would be such a positive charity to support.

Caroline has followed Dan's progress all the way through his training. (Image: Dogs4Wildlife)

The Saundersfoot mum explained: “Daniel was always a huge animal lover.

“He had a dog called Ollie and Ollie was always there for Daniel throughout it all and when he was battling cancer, he was the biggest support to him.

“Daniel always loved dogs so much and fully sponsoring Dan was the most fitting tribute to my boy.

“He would LOVE this; he would be so proud and so excited.

“He valued animals so much and I have a piece of Daniel now forever in Dan, while he is over saving rhinos and the beautiful animals of Africa."

Taking a break from duty in the sub-Sahara. (Image: Dogs4Wildlife)

Dan has just been deployed to sub-Saharan Africa where he is part of a new project - the Bonamanzi Ranger and K9 Unit, in partnership with the IFPCP, Project Rhino, Cumbria Zoo and Bonamanzi Game Reserve.

The area – the birthplace of white rhino conservation - faces a poaching epidemic, with the crime more than doubling last year.

Caroline, who raised £10,000 to sponsor Dan, said: “My son’s legacy forever lives on.

“The new Bonamanzi Project will make such a difference to wildlife crimes. I didn’t want my son to die for nothing. Something positive has to come from it.”

Caroline - together with husband Richard, son Lewis and daughter Nicole - hopes to visit Africa in the near future to see Dan in his new home on the Bonamanzi Game Reserve.

Now fully grown, Dan - a Belgian Malinois - is a handsome boy. (Image: Dogs4Wildlife)

“What Dogs 4 Wildlife do with sending dogs to Africa to help save rhinos and endangered wildlife is just amazing and I just love the cause,” she said.

Darren Priddle, co-founder and director of Dogs 4 Wildlife, said: “When Caroline told us of Daniel's inspiring story, naming one of our puppies in memory of her son was a fitting tribute.

“We were blown away by her fundraising and support.”

Dan will join the Bonamanzi Project this week but Dogs 4 Wildlife are desperately appealing for sponsorship of Bavarian Mountain Hound Puppy Nkosi who needs to urgently join the unit this year.

For more information and to help, contact info@dogs4wildlife.org or visit https://www.dogs4wildlife.org/donate/ to donate.

