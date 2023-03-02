The first was submitted by Gethin Murphy to Pembrokeshire County Council for work to be done on Y Lodge, Treachred Farm, Croesgoch, Haverfordwest.

The plans (reference number 22/0922/LB) are for permission to reconfigure the existing non-original extension roof to replace it with ‘sedum’ grass roof and a new ground floor side and rear extension.

The second was submitted by Mr F. Barnfield to Pembrokeshire County Council for work to be done on Blaenmarlais Residential Home, Redstone Road, Narberth.

The plans (reference number 22/0989/LB) are for permission to add photovoltaic panels to the roof of the C20 extension.

The applications were placed in the Western Telegraph on March 1 by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Full details can be found by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the relevant references mentioned above.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application can do so by the above link or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter options, the reference for the planning application must be included.

The deadline for representations for both applications is March 23, 2023.

