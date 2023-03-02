The traders initially collected to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and as a result a splendid wreath was laid at the anchor in the Saundersfoot harbour area.

As there was money left over, it was decided that this would be donated to the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot’s Benevolent Fund.

Income for this fund is raised by duck races down the stream within the harbour, pig roasts on the decking and many other sponsored events.

Through this the club supports - amongst other things - young people doing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, the Tenderfoot Disabled Sports Team, Polio Eradication, equipment for young people at school and Young Writer competitions with local schools.

The collection in the village was organised by Helly Hansen, and contributions were made by Beach Grill/Philly’s, Little Bee House, Periwinkle, Silver Strand, East Coast Recycling, Harbour Gifts, Frosts Home Hardware, Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners, Spar, Boho, Village Wine Shop, Tramways Cafe, Salt Rock, Tenby Pasty Shop, The Choc Shop, The Harbwr Bar and The Royal Oak.

