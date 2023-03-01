Her father, Alun Titford, was found guilty of her gross negligent manslaughter last month, while her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones had pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.

On Wednesday, Titford was jailed forseven years and six months, of which he will serve five in jail and the rest on licence, while Lloyd-Jones was given six years, of which she will serve six in jail, by Mr Justice Griffiths at Swansea Crown Court.

It was the first sentencing hearing in Wales to be filmed since the law was changed to allow cameras into crown courts last year.

He told them that while Kaylea was found dead in her bed in October, it was not a lapse on their behalf but long-term criminal negligence.

The chaotic living conditions in Kaylea's bedroom. (Image: Dyfed Powys Police)

“(Kaylea) would not allow people so much as to push her wheelchair or open a door for her. Everything she could do for herself, she did,” the judge said.

“But she died just after her 16th birthday.

“You, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, her mother, and you, Alun Titford, her father, caused her death by shocking and prolonged neglect over lockdown.

His Lordship said Titford had ignored the smell, the flies, the chaos, and the evidence of his own eyes and nose and there were texts begging for help – he did not give it.

“Both defendants were aware that help was available from a variety of agencies, but they did not make full use of that help as time went on," the judge added.

“By the end, they were not accessing or accepting any significant help at all for Kaylea.

“The whole burden of looking after her therefore fell on them. But this was not for reasons beyond their control. It was part of their gross negligence towards the wellbeing of their daughter.”

Kaylea, 16, was found dead at the family home in Newtown in October 2020.

The teenager weighed 22st 13lb with a BMI of 70 at the time of her death, and her body was discovered inside her bedroom in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”.

Swansea Crown Court heard Kaylea had been unable to move herself from her bed for many months before she died and had not used the shower or toilet since before the March lockdown that year.

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing on Wednesday: “By the time of her death, Kaylea Titford was living in conditions unfit for any animal, let alone for a vulnerable 16-year-old girl who depended on others for her care.

“Kaylea lived and died in squalor and degradation.”

Ms Rees said evidence from the trial demonstrated the “extreme nature of the neglect” Kaylea suffered, describing the last months of the teenager’s life as “horrendous”.

“She was a severely disabled child, who needlessly had become bed-bound, trapped in appalling conditions surrounded by her own filth,” she told the court.

“It was a rancid combination of urine, faeces and secretions from her own body, including her ulcerated limbs.

“It was in that environment that she spent every minute, of every day, for months.”

In mitigation, Lewis Power KC, representing Lloyd-Jones, said his client had been evaluated as having low average intellect and a major depressive disorder.

“During the lockdown period, when so many people suffered not just mentally but in socialisation, she became gradually overwhelmed,” Mr Power told the court.

“Her coping strategies coupled with lockdown led her to develop major depression and she was no longer able to care for her daughter’s needs.

“It escalated to the horrendous situation where she withdrew from her everyday responsibilities and led the catastrophic outcome.

“She accepts she neglected her duties of looking after her daughter.”

Mr Power said Lloyd-Jones was a “kind, diligent and loving mother” for the majority of Kaylea’s life, adding that she is “contrite and remorseful”.

Kaylea Titford (Image: Canva)

The court heard she sent messages to her husband begging him for help, telling him in one: “I’m absolutely exhausted, I can’t cope working and doing everything… all I’ve done is cry all day. I need you to help me.”

Text messages between Kaylea and her mother were also read to the hearing, including one in which the teenager said she had soiled herself.

After her mother replied in frustration, Kaylea sent back: “Why do you get mad? It’s not my fault.”

During his trial, Titford claimed that his wife was responsible for Kaylea’s care.

When asked why he had let his daughter down so badly, the removals worker replied: “I’m lazy”.

David Alias KC, representing Titford, said his client took a lesser role in Kaylea’s care as she reached puberty and was not trained in certain procedures unlike his wife.

“This is a family with a man working for a removal company 50 hours a week on average and a woman looking after all the children and working as a carer in the community in the lockdown,” he said.

“A care package was needed and it should not have needed to be asked for it. They should have been offered it and were not.”

Kaylea attended Newtown High School, where she was described by staff as “funny and chatty”, but she did not return after the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.