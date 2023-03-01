The Carmarthen-based Derllys Court Golf Club runs various events throughout the year, including raffles, auctions and collections to raise funds for the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The club recently held its AGM, where Sandra Dade, charity manager of the Paul Sartori met Club Captain Teifryn Bowen, to receive a cheque for £5,000.

“The funds raised were from golf event raffles, auctions and collections throughout the year,” said Teifryn. “They were raised for the Hospice at Home services, because the charity had previously helped friends of the club.”

Sandra Dade, charity manager said: “On the evening I explained how vital the funds are to sustaining the services for people wishing to die in the comfort of their own homes, as well as support for the families left behind.

“The team at Paul Sartori Foundation are overwhelmed to receive such a generous donation.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting its website, or by phoning 01437 763223.

