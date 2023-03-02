The Pembrokeshire port will welcome back the Stena Europe after an absence of three weeks.

The ship has been in dry dock at the Cammel Laird shipyard in Birkenhead for planned maintenance, together with repairs following its engine room fire which occurred as it sailed into Fishguard on Saturday February 11.

The Stena Europe, which was built more than 40 years ago, will be replaced on the route in July by the Stena Nordica, which is currently sailing n the Baltic Sea.

The Stena Europe will arrive in Fishguard on Saturday in readiness for her first passenger and freight crossing at 1pm on Sunday.

Stena Line’s trade director Irish Sea, Paul Grant, said: “We are very pleased to have Stena Europe back sailing from this Sunday, for its last few months on our Fishguard – Rosslare route; until it is replaced by a new look Stena Nordica in the summer.

"Thank you to all our customers for their patience.”

