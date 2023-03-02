Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who has been mayor of Tenby for the past three years, invariably starts her day with a swim off her town’s North Beach.

When she heard that Cancer Research UK is urging people to fundraise for the charity by taking a cold water challenge each day in March, she had no hesitation in signing up.

“I have lost a number of close family members to cancer, and at the moment a close friend, Stuart Fecci, is fighting his own battle,” said Sam, 50.

“Since Covid, there are so many more people being diagnosed with cancer. It is such a cruel disease.”

Sam launched her Cancer Research UK cold water challenge on St David's Day. (Image: Sam launched her Cancer Research UK challenge on St David's Day.)

Sam plans to go in the sea every day in March, but if not will have a cold shower.

“Having a swim is just the best way to start the day,” she said. “It’s good for your mental health and general wellbeing, and I’ve made a lot of new friends.”

Joining Sam in the challenge will be one of her fellow morning swimmers, Karen O’Doherty, who is taking part in memory of Roger ‘Caddy’ Randles of Tenby who died recently.

Sam, who is also Pembrokeshire County Council’s member for Tenby South, has set up a JustGiving page for her Cancer Research UK fundraising.

“I know times are hard, but any donation that people can make to this fantastic cause will be very welcome,” she said.

Sam is undeterred by the chilly water! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

MORE NEWS

-----

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.