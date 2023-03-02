Families can pick up Paddington: Out and About and Rocket Rules in restaurants across the UK.

And that’s not all, alongside the two free books, families can get an additional £1 World Book Day token alongside a Happy Meal purchase.

These can simply be popped out of the box and used at participating booksellers.

What better reason to head to your local McDonald’s this World Book Day.

McDonald’s team up with Lioness Beth Mead

To celebrate World Book Day McDonald’s Fun Football and Happy Readers teamed up to put on an extra special World Book Day Fun Football session with Lioness Superstar Beth Mead.

We welcomed #Lioness @bmeado9 and some very lucky children to a special @WorldBookDayUK @FunFootballUK session 📚



To mark the day, we’re giving away two FREE books at our restaurants – so pop on down to pick one up, as well as a £1 #WorldBookDay token 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GmFrnaA7Js — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 2, 2023

Children were invited to attend the event dressed as their favourite story characters and have an action-packed afternoon of interactive and educational fun.

The Arsenal and England ace kept the aspiring youngsters entertained by helping them hone their footballing skills during the training session and hosted a special reading of Paddington Out and About.

The story of the beloved bear and his marmalade sandwiches which is one of two books that families across the UK can get their hands on for free.

Louise Page, Head of Consumer Communications and Partnerships said: “World Book Day is an important date in the calendar for parents and children alike. McDonald’s passion for encouraging active lifestyles and reading continues to be a priority and it was fantastic to have Beth come down to the event and give the children a day to remember! Through our giveaway of books in restaurants and through our charity partners this World Book Day, we want to ensure children all over the UK and Ireland have a book at home to enjoy with their families.”