Darren Williams was travelling on the back of a motorbike in April 2014 when he was involved in a road traffic collision near Gwbert.

The 35-year-old spent the next 11 months in hospital, recovering from the collision which saw him airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“I had a list of injuries, but the spinal cord injury was the main injury,” Williams said. “It was pretty tough for me because my daughter had just been born.

"My partner used to bring down Leila [his daughter], and I used to feed her in my hospital bed and all the nurses would flock around because they weren’t used to seeing a newborn baby on the ward.

“Although it was really tough, at the same time it was massively motivating for me to have my first newborn child to get through those 11 months.

"I was a bricklayer, I was a really active person, and it just so happened that about a month after I was there a Cardiff Blues and Wales international rugby player came in called Owen Williams.

“We were in beds opposite each other so that was massive because the Welsh rugby team would often come in to see Owen and I got to know all the Wales team, the Cardiff team and that was a massive help. I think that really inspired me to get through where I was.”

Williams was introduced to paratriathlon by a friend and took part in his first swim, bike, run event in May 2017.

After spending 18 months away from the sport due to surgery and the birth of his second child, Williams now races in the British Triathlon Paratri Super Series, which is open to both classified and non-classified paratriathletes.

2022 was his best season to date including securing victory in the men’s PTWC in the British Triathlon Paratri Super Series at the first World Triathlon Para Series Swansea which saw thousands of spectators cheer on the world’s best paratriathletes in the city.

This year’s event will come just a week before he gets married and Williams is looking forward to taking to the Swansea start line again when the event returns to south Wales on July 15.

Williams has ambitions to represent Wales at the 2026 Commonwealth Games – if his classification is included in the event programme for the multisport event in Victoria, Australia – and he’s proud to be able to fly the Wales flag at events around the UK including in Swansea.

“I absolutely love Wales,” Williams said. “I’m a proud Welshman. What I love about Wales is that we’re a massively passionate country, we have got a huge sense of national pride."

World Triathlon Para Series Swansea returns to South Wales on July 15, 2023. Find out more at britishtriathlon.org.