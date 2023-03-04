Big B (Tyddewi Beatrice) at the Bug Farm in St Davids smashed the odds against her thanks to an international team of vets, scientists and animal ethics professionals.

Big B injured the nerves in a rear hip after a fall and it was feared her size was against a a successful operation, with the success rate for the procedure at about 43%.

But one equine veterinary surgeon in Pembrokeshire had the guts to try it. Richard Coomer of Cotts Veterinary Hospital brought together his contacts from around the world, brought a top UK surgeon out of retirement, initiated discussion internationally, practised on dead cows and performed the operation. Equipment for the surgery was made specially in Oregon.

Normally animals with this injury are euthanised, said Bug Farm founder Dr Sarah Beynon, who sold her car to fund the operation.

"This is game-changing stuff internationally and we are so proud our gorgeous, perfect girl Big B," she added.

The Tyddewi herd of Welsh Black cattle at the Bug Farm are, quite literally, part of the family!

Dr Beynon’s great grandfather registered two heifers in the first ever edition of the Welsh Black Cattle Society’s herd book and his son, Sarah’s grandfather, kept Welsh Blacks as part of his mixed beef herd.

John Beynon, Sarah’s father, founded the Tyddewi Herd on St Davids Day 1975 and the whole family have been regulars on the showing circuit ever since, scooping the Welsh Black Cattle Society’s ‘Male of the Year’ and ‘Female of the Year’ awards on many occasions.

Beatrice is the daughter (from stored semen) of the Beynon family's famous 1987 Welsh Black Bull of the Year, Tyddewi William and was shown herself as a heifer.

Although the op went well, there are still a number of risks Beatrice faces as she recovers– septic arthritis being the main one, but she is on the newest antibiotics to help prevent this. She is now under the care of cow vet Alex Cooper at Fenton Vets, Haverfordwest.

