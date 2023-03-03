Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire as winter comes to an end and spring begins.
Here are a few of our recent favourite photos.
Raven on Stack Rocks. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Newgale. Picture: Julie Davies (Image: Julie Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
King Henry VII statue and Pembroke Castle. Picture: David Canton (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Tenby lifeboat station. Picture: Ian West (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
West Dale. Picture: Michael Camm (Image: Michael Camm (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Field of daffodils in front of St David's Cathedral. Picture: Jason Davies (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Steynton Church. Picture: Justin Cooper (Image: Justin Cooper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
