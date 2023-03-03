The streets of Haverfordwest were full of people celebrating the patron saint, as 1,100 local schoolchildren took part in a fantastic parade through the town, led by Pembrokeshire's Community Samba Band Samba Doc.

Organised by the Pembrokeshire Language Forum and Pembrokeshire County Council, the parade culminated at the Picton playing fields, where everyone enjoyed a fun-filled open-air jamboree led by Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire's Welsh Tutor, Tomos Hopkins.

The parade included pupils from Ysgol Caer Elen, Goodwick Community School, Waldo Williams Primary School, Cleddau Reach VC Primary School, Haverfordwest High VC School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, Redhill School, Fenton Community Primary School, Prendergast Community Primary School, Castle School and St.Mark's Church in Wales VA Primary School.

Children enjoying at the Picton Playing fields. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, said it was a wonderful event.

“This was my first year attending the parade and it was a truly uplifting experience joining so many young people celebrating our patron Saint and celebrating the Welsh Language.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in making it such a fantastic event and especially all the young people for bringing such enthusiasm and enjoyment to the day.”

Catrin Phillips, from the Pembrokeshire Language Forum, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout for this year’s parade which was a wonderfully colourful and fun celebration to mark St David’s Day.

"Thank you to everyone who took part and to all the spectators who lined the streets to cheer on the parade.”

The 2023 St David's Day parade. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The Pembrokeshire’s St Davids Day parade started off behind the old library in Dew Street, before heading down High Street, through Bridge Street and across the Old Bridge, back through Quay Street, then finishing at the Picton playing fields.

At the front of the parade was a magnificent St David’s Day banner, contributed especially for the occasion by St Davids Cathedral.

There was also a competition for the best Wales and Welsh-inspired shop window with a special dragon trophy for the winning display. The winner was The Sheep Shop as judged by Cllr Delme Harries.

To see more photos and clips, please go to Pared Hwlffordd’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ParedHwlffordd

The 2023 St David's Day parade. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The 2023 St David's Day parade. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Pictured at the Parade are Cllr Guy Woodham, Cllr Pat Davies, Chairman of the Council, and Cllr David Simpson, Council Leader. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

