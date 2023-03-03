There is a desperate need for larger host accommodation for families and women and children across the county, where residents have already made incredible efforts to help those escaping the war.

Housing is a difficult issue in Pembrokeshire, as in other areas of the country, but using host accommodation means extra pressure is not put on the private rental market.

In the county’s welcome centres, where Welsh Government sponsored people are initially housed, there are many families – mostly women and their children – needing a host placement.

There are also individuals separated from family members, who are housed in other areas, desperate to be reunited.

The Ukrainian Resettlement Team is urging anyone with larger properties, a second home, an annex, caravan on land, or even a large room where a mother and child or small family could share, to consider being a host.

There are currently more than 50 active hosts who have Ukrainian families living with them in Pembrokeshire, and who are entitled to up to £500 Welsh Government thank you payment a month, while their arrangement lasts.

One host said helping Ukrainians in this country "makes me feel that I am helping Ukrainians in their own country.”

And as the mother and child she has been hosting prepare to move to new accommodation, to be reunited with another family member, she adds: “It surprises me how, despite language difficulties, it is possible to achieve a rapport and real friendship with our Ukrainian guests.”

Throughout their stay Pembrokeshire County Council’s resettlement team are on hand to support hosts and Ukrainians alike, together with colleagues in the voluntary sector.

The Ukrainian families that are already here are extremely grateful to their hosts for their kindness.

Could you open your home or property to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war?

You can contact The Resettlement Team on: 01437 776301 or ukrainecommunityresponse@pembrokeshire.gov.uk