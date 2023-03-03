Leyton Nolan, 27, pleaded guilty to doing an act to pervert the course of public justice by offering a named woman money to withdraw her complaint between January 10 and 27 this year.

The court heard that there was a recording of the conversation.

Nolan, of Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock, admitted the offence on the basis that before the conversation had been recorded there had been another conversation where the woman had said she was short of money, and he had offered her money.

However he accepted that as the conversation progressed he had offered her money in the context of withdrawing the complaint.

The third point of the basis of plea was that Nolan genuinely believed that the allegations in the complaint were not true.

Judge His Honour Geraint Walters KC heard that there were eight common assault charges that had been sent from the magistrates court as linked charges.

However, the judge said that he would now send these back to the magistrates to deal with.

He said that the crown court would pass sentence once the magistrates’ matters had been dealt with. If any convictions were made by the magistrates, they should be sent back to the crown court for sentencing alongside today’s matter.

He listed the case for further mention later this month so that the assault charges could be returned to the magistrates court.

