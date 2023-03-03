In late 2019, Pembrokeshire introduced a colour-coded kerbside waste recycling system, with coloured different bags for different types of waste.

Some flats and estates in the county were initially exempt from the new, more complicated system, sticking to the previous options of orange recycling bags and black/grey normal waste bags.

Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South councillor Aaron Carey has questioned the fairness of the waste recycling system, saying that three years on some estates and flats are still not subject to the scheme.

He raised the issue in a submitted question at the March 2 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“Since the introduction of the kerbside collection policy introduced over three years ago, the majority of Pembrokeshire residents have done their part to fulfil their end of the deal.

“Since the merger of Monkton with Pembroke St Mary South I have had several residents asking why a large proportion of properties in Monkton are still on the old system (orange bags and unlimited number of black/grey bags collected).

“As far as I am aware, both the Monkton courts and Mount Estate [Milford Haven] are not required to put the same effort into their recycling as the rest of the county (with the exception of some communal flats in other areas).”

He asked: "Does the leader/cabinet member agree that this is unfair on the majority of residents of Pembrokeshire who do recycle?

"Why is this still the case after three years?

"When will these estates and other areas be migrated to the kerbside system?".

Responding, Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Community Services said a phased introduction of the kerbside recycling scheme was introduced in November 2019, initially covering some 94 per cent of the county’s households.

He said the Covid pandemic had led to some delays in rolling out the scheme, but an additional 1,300 properties were now on it, amounting to 96 per cent of the county.

Cllr Sinnett added: “Work continues to be undertaken in this area to complete the rollout of the remaining Phase 2 properties,” adding it was hoped this would be done in the next 12-24 months.

“The system is as fair as possible for all residents in Pembrokeshire,” adding: “There is no one-size-fits -all approach that could be rolled out.”

