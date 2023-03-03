Helen James and Nikki Redman unveiled the bench that had been designed and created by Eifion Thomas the blacksmith at Dinas Cross.

The reverend Peter Radcliff then blessed the bench, and children from Llechryd school entertained with their singing.

The idea of Lowri Thomas, one of Care Wales’ long-term members of staff, it is hoped that the bench will become as place where people can sit and take time out to talk and share their thoughts.

The bench takes pride of place at the roadside just outside Noyadd Wilym Mansion, Llechryd, and the offices of Saron Nas, the manager and generous benefactor of the project.

Saron said: "It will also honour the team at Care Wales Gofal Cymru and the NHS staff who were on the front line during Covid, as I’m sure you’ll all agree that the frontline staff didn’t always get the recognition they so deserved.

"We would like to publicly take this opportunity to give a big thank you to our team for their commitment, and dedication, as we know our carers might have been the only people they saw for weeks and months on end as families were not allowed to visit, so they were the ones who kept the link of communication open between relatives, GPs and other working professionals.

"Diolch o calon Team Care Wales Gofal Cymru."

Care Wales Gofal Cymru provides support to individuals living in their own home, and to assist and improve their wellbeing and quality of life, whilst maintaining their independence, dignity and personal choice.

"Our aim is to make every day a good day for every one of our service users. We achieve this by providing the best quality of care to every client every day," said a spokesperson.

"Our primary value as a care agency is to deliver person centred care. Our person centred approach ensures that our service users are the centre of attention, with their needs and welfare being our primary priority."

The unveiling and blessing of the Care Wales memorial bench. (Image: Care Wales / Antonia Brace)

Further information on Care Wales Gofal Cymru is available at www.care-wales.co.uk or call 01239 682 160.