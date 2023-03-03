This year sees the first ever bigger, longer stand-alone singing feast which will take place this evening, Friday, March 3.

Special guests, including Rachel Uí Fhaoláin and family and One Voice community choir, will serenade diners with luscious harmonies from around the world. There will be a mouthwatering menu including Sri Lankan, Nigerian, Welsh and Moroccan dishes.

The evening will also feature special guests Molara's Nos Wener and Arlliwiau, two unique a cappella vocal groups boasting an eclectic and inspirational repertoire.

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 4, will feature a diverse array of workshops from Ukrainian folk to songs from the Congo, traditional Irish and Pop-a-pella, there is a diverse range of workshops and something for everyone.

Bethesda Chapel in Narberth will be hosting a masterclass with soprano Khrystyna Makar on March 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The masterclass will show Khrystyna’s rich musical heritage including Ukraine art songs, looking at the individual styles of writing from classical to modernism throughout history and allow attendees to understand how to perform a Ukrainian art song, including the pronunciation of words.

There will be the chance to learn the phonetic features, translation and try to sing the melodies and texts.

Soul artist Melissa James will also hot a workshop at the chapel on March 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

She will help to lift spirits and boost mood, leaving attendees feeling invigorated with a soul singing workshop.

Roxanne Smith will also be hosting a ‘pop-a-pella’ workshop at the chapel on March 4 from 10.30am, with a range of popular songs from across the decades done in acapella style.

She will also be hosting a Songs from the Congo Workshop at 2.30pm, learning and singing Congolese rhythmic songs.

Rachel Uí Fhaolaín will host a workshop at 2.30pm, March 4, at the chapel, where she will share traditional songs in Irish and English, as well as exploring group singing and harmonising.

Stuart Jones will host a Georgian Folk workshop at 2.30pm on March 4. It will also be in the chapel and will teach songs from Georgia, which has one of the oldest and richest singing traditions in Europe.

Morning workshops run from 10.30 am - 12.30 pm and afternoon sessions from 14.30 - 4.30pm.

On Saturday night at 7.30 pm it is the NAVF Saturday Night Concert.

With soaring harmonies and innovative arrangements, this show will take you on a musical journey you'll never forget! Featuring the talented barbershop quartet 4 in a Bar, exceptional Lviv soprano Khrystyna Makar, and duo Camilo Menjura and Molara, who bring a unique blend of Latin American grooves and choral music into the mix.

Sunday morning sees a Latin American Grooves and Choir Vocal Loops with Camilo Menjura from 10.30-12.30. In this workshop, Camilo will lead singers into exploring some of the most representative and contrasting styles of Latin American folk music, adapted to choirs -groove and harmony.

Accommodating singers of all levels. This is a perfect way to immerse yourself in the captivating sounds of Latin America.

The festival will close with another feast, this time of cake and song at a Sunday Concert with Côr Pawb.

Led by experienced choir leaders Molara (One Voice and Cân Sing), Maya Waldman (Sweet Harmony and Lleisiau Preseli Voices), and Tomos Hopkins (Côr Dysgwyr Sir Benfro) from soulful ballads to foot-stomping beats, this performance has something for everyone.

Founded upon the principles of community strength and resilience, Côr Pawb welcomes all voices, regardless of singing ability, to come together for an uplifting celebration of song.

Doors open at 2pm and the performance is from 2.30pm to 4pm Queens Hall, Narberth.

For more information on ticket prices, locations and times, see the Span Arts website, linked above.

