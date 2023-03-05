By 1923, the trawler fleet, greatly reduced throughout the war, when a large number of the best trawlers were requisitioned by the Admiralty, was, once again, well over 100 vessels.

But once again, amidst the success, the incredibly dangerous life of the trawlerman, was highlighted by tragedy, and in this instance, February/March saw a double dose.

I'm grateful to Hakin's Malcolm King for reminding us of these two particular instances, one which involved his own grandfather, Freddy King.

The Mission for Deep Sea Fishermen described it as follows: "The winter which has just passed will stand on record as one of the worst known for many years so far as casualties in the fishing industry are concerned.

"On the North Sea, in the English Channel, the Irish Sea and in more distant waters there have been gales of exceptional violence and duration, and even the stoutest and most powerful of our fishing vessels have been hard put to it to survive."

In many cases steamboats and smacks have been swept by dangerous seas, with loss of life, boats, fittings and gear; while greater disasters have had to be reported.

Amongst these is the Petunia of Milford Haven.

Early in March, the gravest fears were entertained concerning her safety.

On March 12th it was reported that a lifebuoy, supposed to belong to her, had been picked up in Cardigan Bay, and by that time it was considered almost certain that the Petunia had been lost with all hands.

There is another vessel that is overdue, the steam trawler Carysfort. There is little doubt that these trawlers foundered in the Atlantic storms which raged towards the end of February, storms with which the crews were called upon to encounter as part of their duty.

What such losses as these mean to the fishing community may be easily understood from reading a list of the members of the missing crews, and the details of some of their dependants.

The crew of the Petunia:

Alfred Ledner (42) Skipper. Shakespeare Avenue, Milford. Married with eight children.

E. Stockman(50) Mate. Brixham. Married.

B. Bucknole (28) Bosun. Pill, Milford Haven.

A. McKilop (28) Third Hand. Priory Road. Milford. Married. Young children.

W. Smith. Cook. Brooke Avenue, Milford. Single.

W. G. Dixon (48) Chief Engineer. Gwili Road, Hakin. Married. Two children.

W. Halbert (40) 2nd Engineer. St Peter's Road, Milford. Married. Two children.

Fred King (19) Deckhand. Charles Street, Milford. Chief support of his widowed

mother and large family.

H. Freebleton (37) 3rd Engineer. Water Street, Pembroke Dock. Married. Three children.

There is no snap of the trawler Petunia available, but Malcolm has provided this photo of the crew, Freddy King being the man seen centre middle row.

In the case of the trawler Carysfort, not one of the biggest ships to sail out of Milford, but quite a modern fishing vessel, here are the names of those lost :

Skipper: A. Faulkner, Starbuck Road. Milford. Married.

Mate: W. Phillips, Lower Drang, Hakin. Married.

Bosun: J. J. Spencer, Robert Street, Milford. Married.

3rd Hand: C. E. Hack, lodging Priory Road. Milford. Single.

Deckhand: H. A. Hall, Trafalgar Road, Milford. Single.

Cook: H. Milford, St Peter's Road, Milford. Widower.

Chief Engineer: J. Mowthorpe, Lower Hill Street, Hakin. Married with large family.

2nd Engineer: T. Beynon, Robert Street, Milford. Married.

Fireman: T. C. Cell. Not a local man.

Fireman: S. A. Hughes, Whitland.

And the photo is of the Carysfort.

Such tragedies are a prime example of why the real cost of fish is immeasurable, and once again, through my TRM's, I'm grateful to be able to pay tribute to all the fishermen who lost their lives, as well as to their families, who will always remember them.

