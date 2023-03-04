Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos around and we are moving on to a new overall theme which is Pembrokeshire. So each week, we will be having a theme focusing on a specific location in the county to show off the beautiful areas we live in. This week, the theme is Haverfordwest.

Here are just some of our favourites.

County Hall. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Riverside Cafe shadows. Picture: Ceri Brown

Aerial view. Picture: Richard Lawrence

Riverside. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Stunning view. Picture: Marc Evans

County Hall. Picture: Maria Perkins

