Milford Haven County councillor Alan Dennison – in a written question to senior councillors at the March 2 meeting of the council – questioned whether the use of the facility, said to have cost £10m, was the right choice.

Hywel Dda University Health Board worked with Pembrokeshire County Council in setting up a 126-bed Covid-19 field hospital in April 2020, with Bluestone National Park Resort identified as the most suitable location by the health board.

It was previously reported by the Local Democracy Service that the emergency hospital – known as Ysbyty Carreg Las – resulted in around £6million paid to the local holiday resort.

At the March 2 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Dennison asked: “Given that Bluestone was the Pembrokeshire County Council recommended facility for the field hospital during the pandemic, does the cabinet member now consider this was the right choice, given the overall costs of over £10m to the Hywel Dda health board and the loss of income (and centre refurbishment) to the council by not utilising Pembrokeshire leisure centres as Carmarthenshire county council did?”

Responding to the written question, Council Leader David Simpson said that back in 2020 the council had offered to explore a range of sites with Hywel Dda, including the potential use of schools and leisure centres.

He said the council was not part of the decision by Hywel Dda to site the field hospital at Bluestone, adding: “At no point did Pembrokeshire County Council recommend Bluestone to Hywel Dda, the decision was made by senior managers at Hywel Dda.”

He said costs incurred at Bluestone were met by Hywel Dda.

Cllr Simpson praised all involved in the work done in creating the field hospital is such a short time during the uncertain early days of the pandemic.

“The majority of works were completed in a staggering three weeks,” said Cllr Simpson, adding: “It was one of the most inspirational things I’ve ever been involved in.”

Cllr Dennison also submitted a Notice of Motion “That any decision taken by PCC in similar circumstances to that of the pandemic response to supply of field hospitals must primarily take into account the financial benefits to the council and ratepayers and not to recommend or endorse any private commercial venture”.

Members at the March 2 meeting agreed the Notice of Motion be sent to the council’s Cabinet for consideration.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.