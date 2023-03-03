The Met Office said snow, ice and possible weather warnings could hit Pembrokeshire as early as Monday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week.

"Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

The BBC has shared its weather forecasts for the coming week and this is when to expect snow:

When will it snow in Pembrokeshire next week?





Haverfordwest

Saturday, March 4

1am - Partly cloudy

7am - Sunny intervals

10am - Sunny intervals

1pm - Light cloud

7pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Partly cloudy

Sunday, March 5

1am - Partly cloudy

7am - Thick cloud

10am - Thick cloud

1pm - Thick cloud

7pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Partly cloudy

Monday, March 6

1am - Partly cloudy

7am - Light cloud

10am - Light rain showers

1pm - Light rain showers

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Tuesday, March 7

1am - Drizzle

7am - Sleet showers

10am - Light rain showers

1pm - Light rain showers

7pm - Clear sky

10pm - Clear sky

Wednesday, March 8

1am - Clear sky

7am - Light snow

10am - Drizzle

1pm - Drizzle

7pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Light cloud

Thursday, March 9

1am - Sleet

7am - Sleet showers

10am - Light rain showers

1pm - Thick cloud

7pm - Drizzle

10pm - Drizzle

Friday, March 10

1am - Partly cloudy

7am - Drizzle

10am - Light cloud

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain showers