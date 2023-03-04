Melissa Ann Griffiths, 23, of Strongbow Walk, Pembroke, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 10.

She was caught on August 30 doing 62mph in a Kia Sportage on the M4 Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Thomas Owen Lavin, 39, of Nun Street, St David’s, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

He was caught on August 21 doing 36mph in a Hyundai I800 on the A483 Llanwrtyd Wells where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £53, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £21 surcharge and £90 costs.

Shaun Philip Powell, 30, of St Martin’s Road, Monkton, Pembroke, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

He was caught on August 11 doing 38mph in a Ford Transit on the A4075 Holyland Road, Pembroke where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Janet Williams, 61, of Efailwen, Clunderwen, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

She was caught on September 1 doing 37mph in a Volkswagen Up on the A478 Begelly where the limit is 30mph.

Matthew Hill, 27, of Llanfynydd, Carmarthen, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

He was caught on July 28 doing 54mph in a Ford Focus Titanium on the A40 Henllan Llandewi Velfrey where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £634, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £253 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting overtaking on the road where it was prohibited.

