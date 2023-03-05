The event saw twenty-four hours of constant squash played at their fully re-furbished club in Gwbert, near Cardigan.

The event raised over a thousand pounds to improve coaching and playing facilities.

Cardigan squash club - formed in the 1970s - was on the brink of collapse when a new committee was formed to raise funds and encourage new members.

The last couple of years has seen a tripling of membership, a full re-decoration of the courts, with new heaters and other improved club facilities.

The club is sited in the grounds of the Cardigan Golf Club, which has enthusiastically supported the re-development.

The squash-athon began with an exhibition match between leading Pembrokeshire player Alfie Wheeler and Welsh Masters international James “Wally” Walters.

The action then continued throughout the night and through to 7pm on Saturday evening when an exhausted but satisfied group celebrated.

Councillor Clive Davies attended on Friday night as a guest and received thanks from the club for his support through Ceredigion Community Grant Scheme.

He commented: “It is great to see the club making waves having had grants from Ceredigion County Council in 2021.

"The grants were used for the refurbishment of the roof, ceiling, heating, lighting as well as for the courts themselves, it has made a huge difference to the facility.”

The club refurbishment was also supported by A Place for Sport grant from Sport Wales.

The club re-organisation was structured pro-bono by Cardigan solicitors Morgan and Richardson with further advice from Squash Wales.

Chairman Peter Wright was delighted with the response.

“It has been a really enjoyable event with over thirty people playing over the twenty-four hours," he said.

"And an additional extra thank you to members from other clubs at Fishguard, Pembroke and Newcastle Emlyn who took part.

"On behalf of the club I would particularly like to thank Chris and Mary Wheeler for their continued sterling contribution to Cardigan Squash.

"And finally we’d like to mention the excellent support throughout the development period we’ve received from Cardigan Golf Club.”

The club currently has two teams playing in the Pembrokeshire league, captained by Hanuman Hook and Rupert Pope.

It also holds newcomer friendly club nights every Tuesday evening with beginners coaching available for all ages and abilities.

Details for new members can be found on the club's Facebook site.