To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Sarah Glenys “Glenys” Smith (Milford Haven)

Sarah Glenys Smith passed away peacefully at Williamston Nursing Home on Sunday, February 19 surrounded by members of her family. Beloved wife of Eric, mother to Nigel and Noel, mother-in-law to Linda and Karen, mamgu to Jonathan, Sarah, FFion and Erin and mam to Lockie George.

Glenys was born at Caerforiog Mill, Solva in 1934 and grew up in the surrounding area as part of a large and extended family. Whilst working at Archie Griffith in Haverfordwest she met her husband Eric who was stationed at the Naval Base at Brawdy and they were married in 1955. They spent the majority of their married life living at Taboga, Pen yr Aber, Solva and Glenys was at the heart of the community working as a dinner lady at Solva school until her retirement. The couple moved to Blackbridge, Milford Haven in 2001 to be closer to family.

The funeral service was held at St. Davids Church, Whitchurch, Solva on Thursday, March 2 at 1.30pm. There were family flowers only but donations to Ward 11, Withybush Hospital are welcome. c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU.

Amy Margaret Webster (Hundleton)

Amy passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23 aged 92 years at Withybush Hospital with her son and daughter at her bedside. Loving wife to the late Christopher. She was the loving mother to Kate (and late husband, Al) and John (and wife, Laura) and dedicated grandmother to Amy, Emma, Amanda and Rhys. Treasured sister of John (and wife, Pam) and the late Owen (and wife, Annette). Dear aunt to Robert, Peter, Eileen, Elizabeth, Thomas and their families. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Family flowers please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Amy may be made to Withybush Hospital. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Withybush Hospital for the compassion and dedication they showed her. The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised but all enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Jean Deborah Spurr (Pembroke)

The death occurred suddenly at home on Friday, February 10, of Jean Deborah Spurr, aged 83 years, of Holyland Drive, Pembroke. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian, Jean will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will be private. The funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

William ‘Bill’ Henry Morgan (Carmarthen)

Peacefully on Friday, February 10 at Glangwili Hospital, Bill of Park Hall Carmarthen, beloved husband of the late Julie, devoted father of Sarah and Wayne, a dear brother of David. Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Public funeral service on Friday, March 10 at Royal Oak Chapel of Rest, Old St Clears Road Johnstown Carmarthen at 10.15am, followed by Cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium Narberth at 11.30am, family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu to Prostate Cancer c/o Peris Rice Carmarthen Funeral Director, Royal Oak Chapel of Rest Old St Clears Road Johnstown Carmarthen SA31 3JF Tel 01267 243787.

Dawn Helen Gau (Haverfordwest)

Dawn passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on February 12 aged 50 years. Much loved, wife of Richard, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral was held on Friday, March 3 with a service at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pembrokeshire Branch may be paid directly to the bank via Account Sort Code - 20-82-94, Account Number - 23362639 or cheques c/o Finance Volunteer, Pembs MS Group, Glan Gwaun, Pontfaen, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, SA65 9SG All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Trevor Leslie Howells (Lamphey)

The death occurred peacefully at Williamston Nursing Home, Houghton, Milford Haven on Thursday, February 16 of Trevor Leslie Howells, aged 96 years, formerly of Whitehill, Lamphey. Trevor will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 8 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Jean Rutledge (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 14 at Withybush Hospital of Jean Rutledge aged 92 years of Glenview Avenue, Pembroke Dock. Devoted wife of the late Victor. Cherished Mutti to Victoria, Christopher, Leslie, George, Nicola, Teresa and Tracy. Much loved Mutti to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held on Friday, March 3 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There were family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Great Ormond Street (Baby unit) c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Peter Bernard Nunnery (Pembroke Dock)

Peter passed away peacefully on February 7 aged 92. Loving husband of Mary, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

He was a former Fire Station Officer, Pembroke Dock and Assistant Divisional Officer, Cleveland County Fire Brigade.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Pembroke Dock on Tuesday, March 7 at 12noon followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Peter for The Pembrokeshire Blind Society may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Delyth Gaynor ‘Gay’ Robinson

The funeral for the late Delyth Gaynor 'Gay' Robinson which was to take place on Monday, March 6 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Has been cancelled and will be re-arranged at a later date. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Beryl Olwyn Niemann (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Friday, February 17 of Beryl Olwyn Niemann, aged 85 years, of Market Street, Pembroke. Beryl was a dearly loved mum, nanny Nie and a much-loved sister.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 7 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Noah`s Ark Appeal c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Gwilym Lewis (Llanychaer)

Peacefully on Monday, February 20 at Withybush Hospital, Gwilym of Llanychaer. Beloved husband of Elfair, loving father of Janet and Simon and Gillian, much loved grandfather and great grandfather and a dear brother of Glenys.

Funeral service was held on Friday, March 3 at Glandwr Chapel, Llanychaer at 2pm. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Glandwr Baptist Chapel' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Colin Hughes (Milford Haven)

The death occurred on Thursday, February 23 at Ashdale of Colin Hughes, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, father to Julie, Wendy, Richard and James and also a much-loved grandfather and great grandfather. Colin will be greatly missed by his family and valued friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, March 10 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only donations if desired may be sent direct to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP or Parkinson's UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V1EJ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Gwynne John Hughes (Milford Haven)

The death occurred on Sunday, February 26 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest of Gwynne John Hughes, aged 90 years of Mount Estate Milford Haven. Gwynne will be greatly missed by his family and valued friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, March 10 at 2pm at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Milford Haven followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Beatrice Griffiths (Scleddau)

Peacefully on Friday, February 24 at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Beatrice of Scleddau. Beloved wife of the late Bryn, loving mother of Evelyn, Stuart, Kathy and Vanessa, much loved grandmother, great grandmother and a dear sister.

Funeral service on Wednesday, March 8 at St Giles Church, Letterston at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB Tel - 01348 873250.

Robert Davies (Dinas Cross)

Peacefully at his home, with his family at his side, on Monday, February 27, Robert Davies, of Spring Hill, Dinas Cross aged 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Olwen, much loved father and father-in-law of Iain and Maria, Emma and John, proud 'grandad' of Ieuan, Gwennan and Arianwen.

Public funeral service on Tuesday, March 7 at Tabor Chapel at 11am and at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan SA43 1DF Tel: 01239 621192.