Unearthed Festival takes place close to St Davids and will be held across June 16-18.

Festival organisers have announced that anyone living within the SA62 6 postcode area will be able to get a quarter off the ticket price!

Unearthed Festival celebrates the expansion of consciousness through music and arts, talks and workshops, vegetarian food and community spirit.

There will be music from various artists, talks on topics including lucid dreaming and sustainable construction, science and spirituality. There is also ceremony, yoga, meditation, chant, film, comedy, kids activities, jamming sessions, a sauna, paddling pool, performing arts, massage and many more activities.

Festival organisers say they are committed to standing by the community that stands by the festival.

The discounted tickets see adult weekend tickets lowered to £125, tickets for teens at £75 and tickets for those aged five to 12 at £25.

Proof of address is required and to purchase tickets at discounted prices, visit https://www.tyf.com or visit TYF in the centre of St Davids.

Tickets for dogs and Live in Vehicle must still be bought online at https://www.unearthedfestival.co.uk/tickets

