Derllys Court Golf Club chose the Paul Sartori Foundation as the charity to raise funds for.

The Carmarthen club held a number of events including raffles, auctions and collections, with all money going to the charity that provides care at home to people with life-limiting and terminal diseases.

In February at the club’s annual general meeting, they presented the £5,000 to Sandra Dade, Paul Sartori Foundation’s charity manager.

MORE NEWS:

Club captain Teifryn Bowen said: “The funds raised were from golf event raffles, auctions and collections throughout the year. They were raised for the Hospice at Home services because the charity had previously helped friends of the club.”

Ms Dade said: “On the evening I explained how vital the funds are to sustaining the services for people wishing to die in the comfort of their own homes, as well as support for the families left behind.

“The team at Paul Sartori Foundation are overwhelmed to receive such a generous donation.”

Paul Sartori’s Hospice at Home provides services including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training for Pembrokeshire residents in the final stages of life limiting illnesses.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.

--------------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.