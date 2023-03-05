Barry John, who is founder of the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest, is the only Welsh artist represented in the London Calling exhibition at the Brunswick Art Gallery in London, with work based around the 1981 London punk scene.

He will be exhibiting visually strong and confrontational pieces, including using icons such as Sid Vicious, Vivienne Westwood and Margret Thatcher as well as heart-breaking images of poverty and the defiant anarchy of the punk movement to show the struggle of individuals within society.

The painting featuring Margaret Thatcher is one of the most confrontational pieces, with the former Prime Minister wearing a swastika medallion and holding two skulls whilst being shouted at by two punks and obscenities scrawled into the canvas.

Another piece shows that London hasn’t changed much for the poor and there is a piece based on London gangs.

Barry fuses text and imagery with historical detail and contemporary in his pieces, like his influence Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The exhibition will open on March 16 at the Brunswick Art Gallery in London.

