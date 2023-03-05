All three were caught at Whitland on October 12 entering a train without a ticket entitling them to travel, and received fines at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 13.

Tom Kirk, 29, was ordered to pay a £136 fine, £7 compensation, £54 surcharge and £100 costs.

Michael Palmer, 26, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £7 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.

Susan Ann Vearce, 54, was also ordered to pay a £220 fine, £7 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.

