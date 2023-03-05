For the next month, the crisp brand will be encouraging the nation to hunt for heart shaped crisps in their bags of Walkers.

People are already sharing their best finds on social media, with several missing out on the chance of winning because they have eaten the crisp.

Dawn Sagar, a supermarket worker from Oswestry, unknowingly ate her Walkers heart-shaped crisp a day after Valentine's Day, meaning she has no chance at scooping the big prize.

Dawn Sagar missed the opportunity to win £100k after eating her heart-shaped Walkers crisp (Image: Dawn Sagar)

And in Norwich, a child was left "gutted" after realising she wasn't meant to eat the potentially prize-winning crisp.

Twelve-year-old Maggie Brown was watching football with her parents and two friends at Wymondham Sports Bar on Sunday when the discovery was made.

After finding the 'golden potato' in a packet of Walkers Ready Salted bought at the bar, Maggie followed the instructions and shared a photo of the crisp to the company's social media accounts.

But the terms and conditions state the requirement to not only take a picture of the crisp but to also keep it safe, along with the packaging, to prove it belongs to you if shortlisted.

Maggie Brown, 12, missed out on potentially winning £100k after eating a Walkers heart-shaped crisp (Image: Newsquest)

Elsewhere, a couple in Cumbria are now guarding their heart shaped crisp, locking it in a tupperware box alongside the packet.

Has the £100k crisp been found in Cumbria? One nameless couple are now hiding it away in the hopes of winning the prize (Image: Newsquest)

According to Walkers, heart-shaped crisps can be found in packs of its crisps thanks to the natural shapes of its British potatoes.

Love comes in many forms, and so can heart shaped crisps! What's the best heart shaped crisp you can find?

Send us your best heart shaped crisp and you could win £100,000! 🙌For guidelines on entering visit: https://t.co/LT2pU14J2w pic.twitter.com/g1qrrnHh8t — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) February 21, 2023

The heart-shaped crisp judging criteria

Walkers said the promotion includes all Walkers crisps, excluding Walkers Baked, Walkers Sensations and Walkers MAX.

All entries must be submitted by 20 March 2023. Those who enter must keep the crisp and its packet safe in case they are shortlisted.

Nibbling around the edges is not allowed and it must resemble a classic symmetrical heart shape.

The criteria the crisp will be judged on are:

How much of a point, as opposed to a curve, is there at the bottom of the Heart Shaped Crisp?

How symmetrical are the two curves at the top of the Heart Shaped Crisp to each other?

How arched are the two curves at the top of the Heart Shaped Crisp?

How in line is the meeting point of the two curves at the top of the Heart Shaped Crisp to the bottom point of the heart-shaped crisp?

How symmetrical are the two downward sloping sides of the Heart Shaped Crisp to each other?

How straight are the two downward-sloping sides of the Heart Shaped Crisp?

What has Walkers said?





“We wanted to bring a little joy and levity to people’s lives to start the year,” said Walkers senior marketing manager, Rachael Smith.

“Through our hunt for the best heart-shaped crisp we aim to do exactly that, by sharing some of the love that we receive as the nation’s most-loved crisps, and give people the chance to win a life-changing prize while enjoying their favourite snack.”

To enter the competition, anyone finding a heart-shaped crisp needs to take a clear picture of the chosen crisp on a plain surface and share it on their social channels (Twitter or Instagram), tagging and following @walkers_crisps with the hashtag #LoveFromWalkers for a chance to win.