Goals from Rhys Jones and Dan James, with each player also providing an assist put Chris O’Sullivan’s team in control at the break, before Josh Bevan pulled one back.

Goodwick responded with Rhys Dalling adding his side’s third of the game, before Jones completed his brace, although Bevan added a second goal for Kilgetty before the end.

Fishguard Sports were unable to halt second-placed Merlins Bridgeas they kept up the pressure on the leaders with a 4-1 home success, with Nick Squire scoring a brace.

Squire opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes, but Ieuan Llewellyn levelled midway through the first half, before Squire, Jordan Richards and Lewis Miller sealed the win.

Ben John as Clarbeston Road beat Neyland 2-1, although Corey Richards halved the deficit in the second half, and Sean Hannon saw an effort ruled out for offside.

Monkton Swifts shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with derby rivals Pennar Robins, with Phil Thompson's goal being cancelled out by substitute Joe Leahy, on his debut for Swifts.

St Ishmaels hit back to beat St Clears 2-1, with Sam Nicholas giving the visitors an early lead before Kieran Rendell equalised and Joel Morgan bagged the winner for Tish.

Manderwood Pembrokeshire Division One Table

Results: Saturday, 4 March:

West Wales Intermediate Cup

Evans & Williams 1 Carew 5 (aet); Hakin United 1 Pontlliw 1 (Hakin won 5-4 on penalties).

Manderwood Pembrokeshire League:

Division One

Clarbeston Road 2 Neyland 1; Goodwick United 4 Kilgetty 2; Merlins Bridge 4 Fishguard Sports 1; Monkton Swift 1 Pennar Robins 1; St Ishmaels 2 St Clears 1.

Division Two

Milford United 5 Johnston 0; Narberth 3 Carew II 1; Pennar Robins II 1 Monkton Swifts II 7; Tenby 5 Broad Haven 0.

Division Three

Cosheston 2 Camrose 6; Haverfordwest CC 0 Goodwick United II 2; Milford Athletic 2 Pendine 1; St Florence 3 Pembroke Boro 2. Division Three:Cup: Letterston 2 Lawrenny 3.

Division Four

Angle 4 Newport Tigers 0; Camrose II 2 Tenby II 2; Carew III 1 Prendergast Villa 1; Kilgetty II 2 St Ishmaels II 0; Neyland II 7 Herbrandston II 0.

Division Five

Broad Haven II 4 Pembroke Boro II 3; Johnston II 2 N Hedges & Saundersfoot 1; Lawrenny II 2 Letterston II 1; St Clears II 3 Monkton Swifts III 0. Divisio Five Cup: Cosheston Reserves 8 Milford Athletic Reserves 0.



