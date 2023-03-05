Titles will be contested in each age group from age 19 to 90.

Every year, Tenby comes alive when thousands of athletes descend on the village to take on the Dragon in an iconic event.

Cheered on by streets lined with locals and supporters, the atmosphere is rarely beaten anywhere in the world. The race starts on the iconic North Beach where crowds gather along the “zig zag” stairs to cheer athletes on.

For the first time ever, Welsh Triathlon have added an Ironman distance event to their ranks, which already includes a sprint distance triathlon, a middle distance triathlon and a full distance triathlon amongst other disciples such as a duathlon.

“I am delighted that Ironman Wales will now offer the opportunity for Welsh triathletes to be recognised as a national champion within their age-group," said Rebecca Sutherland, Ironman Wales Race Director.

"Ironman Wales is already the most prominent and popular triathlon weekend in the country and incorporating this additional element will further enhance the race’s significance and enjoyment for our athletes.”

Welsh Triathlon’s CEO, Beverley Lewis, added: “Welsh Triathlon is delighted to be partnering with Ironman to deliver our first ever Long Distance National Championship event.

"Ironman Wales is such an important part of the triathlon calendar in Wales for competitors and spectators alike, that to add the ability for Welsh Triathlon members to compete for a podium in Tenby is exciting”.

The course is challenging with an ocean swim and hilly bike and run legs which will see athletes battle it out over a 3.8km (2.4 mile) swim, 180.2km (112 mile) bike and 42.2km (26.2 mile) run.

To be eligible for the Championship podium, you must be a valid member of Welsh Triathlon, and have entered Ironman Wales by midnight on the Sunday before race day.

Athletes can still secure places at https://www.ironman.com/im-wales-register - for more information on the Welsh National Championships visit: https://www.welshtriathlon.org/events/welsh-national-champs.

