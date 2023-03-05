Aimed at the seafood-loving consumers and those who work in the hospitality and seafood sectors, the 'Catch it, Prep it, Cook it, Eat it' sessions have been organised by the Wales Seafood Cluster and funded through the Welsh Government Coastal Capacity Challenge Fund.

The Wales Seafood Cluster is a Cywain-facilitated project that encourages collaborative working among companies and individuals in the seafood industry.

During the two-hour long sessions, there will be an opportunity to learn more from qualified fishmongers about how to prepare Welsh Seafood and find out about its availability, sustainability, seasonality, and where Welsh Seafood can be bought locally.

The sessions have been tailored to the needs of specific audiences.

The morning session is dedicated to members of the public who wish to know more about how to prepare Welsh Seafood at home. The afternoon session targets those in the hospitality, catering and seafood sectors.

Nia Griffith, North Wales Seafood Cluster Manager, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about how to prepare Welsh seafood, also what’s available according to the seasons and where they can buy Welsh Seafood locally.

“The sessions aim to increase the skills of those working in the hospitality and seafood sectors while also ‘demystifying’ the process for those who would like to cook and enjoy seafood at home.”

The 'Catch it, Prep it, Cook it, Eat it' training sessions have been organised by the Wales Seafood Cluster. (Image: Wales Seafood Cluster)

The free courses will be held as follows:

March 8 at Pembrokeshire College, SA61 1SZ.

Public 10 am-12 noon. Trade 2 pm-4 pm

March 10 at Llandrillo College, LL28 4HZ.

Public 10 am-12 noon. Trade 2 pm-4 pm

March 17 at Ceredigion College, SA43 1AB.

Public 10 am-12 noon. Trade 2 pm-4 pm

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis up to March 7. To register, please contact seafoodclusterwales@menterabusnes.co.uk

