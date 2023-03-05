But that is not all Caldey has to offer!

Several years ago Caldey began an exciting project to preserve and enhance the island as a much-needed wildlife conservation area.

With the help of wildlife experts, they have completed many aspects of improving the structure of the island so that wildlife thrives.

In 2015, three red squirrels arrived on the island after an extensive programme of rat eradication. To date, at least fifty-five red squirrels live in harmony on the island.

Over the years, many local businesses have helped Caldey Island support its red squirrels by supplying nuts to be supplemented alongside the natural forged foods found on the island.

To kickstart the 2023 Caldey season, local businesses Westgate House, Cadwaladers and Rhys Jordan - Independent Estate Agent have generously donated mixed nuts to give the Red Squirrels a treat and ensure numbers continue to grow.

County Councillor Rhys Jordan is helping Caldey Island support its red squirrels (Image: Rhys Jordan)

Local business owner and county councillor, Rhys Jordan said: “A visit to Caldey is a magical experience, the island is bursting with wildlife and nature.

"I visit the Island each year and always leave feeling recharged and energised, a real treat for the mind, body and soul.

"I am absolutely delighted to be able to support the island's red squirrels and would urge anyone who is yet to visit Caldey to make 2023 the year they do!

"I cant wait for my next trip with my young family.”

Caldey Island will open daily from April 8, weather permitting - except on Sundays.

Cadwalladers are helping Caldey Island support its red squirrels (Image: Freelance)

