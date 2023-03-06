Owen James, 6, has Pitt Hopkins Syndrome, a rare, genetic neurological disorder with a range of symptoms.

He is a big fan of Crymych Rugby Club, who carried out a range of fundraising activities to help raise the amount – which will go to the Owen James Fund.

Owen’s dad Iwan is the club’s team manager, so it is a cause close to the team’s hearts.

Some of their fundraising efforts included a naked calendar, which players, coaches and committee members got involved with. The idea came from player Carwyn Rees.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have raised such an incredible amount for the Owen James Fund, and to know that our efforts will be making a real difference to Owen and his family.

“With Iwan being our team manager, him and his family are a big part of our community with Owen being our number one supporter at all home games, therefore it has been great to give something back.”

The calendar was a hit with supporters across the world. Gwenan Davies, who helped with the organisation and promotion of the calendar, said: “We would like to extend out thanks to the players, to the sponsors, to the local businesses and shops who stocked and sold the calendar and to everyone who supported us and helped us to exceed our fundraising goal by a phenomenal amount.

“To raise such an astonishing amount of money, especially during these hard financial times, goes to show what a special community we have here in Crymych.”

Iwan James said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Crymych Rugby Club and their supporters in raising such a significant amount for Owen.

“The money will go a long way in providing our son with the support and resources he needs to reach his full potential.

“We cannot express our gratitude enough and want to thank everyone involved in making this possible.”

The funds will go towards supporting Owen’s development needs, providing the necessary equipment and support for his growth and wellbeing. The club hopes their successful fundraiser will inspire organisations to think creatively about their fundraising efforts and find new ways to support important causes.