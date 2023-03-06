Giovanni Recchia, chef at Top Joe’s Pizzeria in Narberth, entered the Campionato del Mondo di Pizza, the Pizza World Championships, in Rimini, Italy at the end of last month.

During the three-day event he competed against hundreds of other pizza makers and was crowned the best in the world in his category.

Giovanni at the Campionato del Mondo di Pizza, the Pizza World championships in Rimni. (Image: Giovanni Recchia)

Giovanni, 36, won the Mystery Box competition. In this competitors are handed a box of mystery ingredients and can use some or all of them to make a classica or napoletana pizza using any dough they like.

In Giovanni’s box he found mushrooms, asparagus, Campania cheese, basil, oil, parmesan cheese and onion.

He used the asparagus as a base and layered the mushrooms and Campania cheese on top. He then cooked it before adding the oil, parmesan and basil.

The judges were so impressed by both the taste and appearance of Giovanni’s creation they awarded him the top prize and he is now officially one of the best pizza makers of the world.

Giovanni and Dan outside Top Joe's in Narberth. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Giovanni prepared for the competition by going back to his pizza master in Forli, where he spent a week practicing and preparing doughs.

“My mentality is, my pizza- for me it’s amazing, for my customers it’s amazing but my mentality is to test myself,” said Giovanni.

He says that the secret to a good pizza is the dough and that he likes to think of the pizza as the plate, creating the taste of well-known meals through what he adds to the base.

While I spoke to him he made me a beautiful composition of courgette, porcini and chantarelle mushrooms, buffalo mozzarella and mozzarella. I lived in Italy for two years yet I have never tasted anything like this, it was simply stupendous.

One of Giovanni's creations at Top Joe's Pizzeria in Narberth. (Image: Western Telegraph)

He is currently working on creating a new menu for Top Joe’s which will be available this spring. He and owner Dan are collaborating with local producers, mills and cheese makers to source ingredients.

With great quality local ingredients and one of the world’s best pizza chefs this will be a menu to watch out for.

