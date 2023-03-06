Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries according to Gwent Police.

Three women and two men were reported missing after being last seen in the early hours of Saturday, March 4 in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, all from Newport, travelled from Porthcawl in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff.

Following enquiries to locate five people who were reported as missing, officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.



The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday 6 March. pic.twitter.com/BBA7buleUb — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 6, 2023

A Gwent Police spokesperson, on Monday, said: "Following enquiries to locate five people who were reported as missing, officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

"The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday 6 March.

"It’s believed the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.

"Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with standard procedures.