The yellow weather warning comes as ice and snow are expected leading to "difficult travel conditions" in parts of Wales.

It covers the entire Pembrokeshire area including Haverfordwest.

The warning comes into force at 9pm tonight and will last until 10am tomorrow - Tuesday, March 7.

What to expect from Met Office snow warning in Pembrokeshire?

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to ice and snow.

The yellow weather warning will effect South, West and Mid-Wales. (Image: The Met Office)

The warning said: "Ice and some snow leading to difficult travel conditions in places.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

The Met Office also said there were likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

While people should be wary of icy surfaces as to avoid injuries from slips and falls.

A spokesman added: “A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places.

“Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.

“The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.”

Everywhere in Wales affected by Met Office snow warning

This is every region of Wales which could see snow as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

