Adrian Tyrell from Fishguard, and his rowing partner Dan, arrived at Jolly Harbour Antigua on Sunday after setting off from Lanzarote for a 3,200 double- handed dash across the Atlantic.

An emotional moment for Adrian and Dan who have joined an elite group of athletes by completing their row across the Atlantic. (Image: Atlantic Dragons)

They have become part of an elite group of rowers to have made it across the Atlantic entirely under their own steam. More people have been into space than have completed this gruelling feat of endurance and mental and physical strength.

Retired RAF squadron leader, Adrian, woke up one morning in lockdown, after a marathon challenge had fallen through, and decided to row the Atlantic.

After that he acquired Joshua, a seven metre boat which has already made it across the Atlantic on a least two occasions, the last time under the oarsmanship of Dale’s Gareth Reynolds.

He then paired up with Dan to accompany him on the epic 3,200 mile voyage on the C Map Atlantic Dash.

The pair are raising money for the RNLI, a cause close to Adrian’s heart; his brother is a former lifeboat second coxswain and his mum was a Fishguard RNLI fundraiser.

So far they have raised more than £9,000.

During their 61 days at sea Adrian and Dan have dealt with broken equipment, including their satellite phone, GPS and auto helm and lost an oar over the side.

The Atlantic Dragons row into Jolly Harbour Antigua in the early hours of Sunday, March 5. (Image: Atlantic Dragons)

Adrian has overcome seasickness and injuries and the pair have endured ‘unbearable’ heat, squalling rain and massive seas ‘as big as a house’.

They have gone for days on end without seeing any other life, including marine life, except each other and found it ‘overwhelmingly epic’ to see other people when a yacht altered course to check on their wellbeing .

The pair have lived off rations stocked in the boat, including curry for breakfast, turning down an offer of provisions from said yacht.

Despite the challenging conditions Dan and Adrian have kept pushing on and made land just after 4am yesterday morning, Sunday, March 5.

Fishguard's Adrian Tyrell just after he had completed a 3,200 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean. (Image: Atlantic Dragons)

The pair were reported as ‘unsteady on their feet, like toddlers’ as they disembarked the boat after nearly nine weeks at sea.

They were met by their loved ones and by the London Cabbies who had also successfully completed the dash.

The pair were glad to tuck into some real food after living off boat rations, eager to exchange tales of the highs and lows of life at sea and ‘worryingly already talking about the next one’.

