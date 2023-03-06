Andrew McGungle, of Glebelands, Hakin was due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court today, Monday, March 6.

However, on the morning of his trial the 52-year-old admitted two counts of possessing a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply.

McGungle, had previously appeared before the same court on November 10 last year, when he pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of cocaine and one charge of being in possession of cannabis.

These offences took place in Hakin during August and September 2022.

McGungle’s defence solicitor asked that sentencing was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the probation service.

His Honour Judge PH Thomas KC warned McGungle that he would probably go to prison for his crimes.

“You must be aware that the strong likelihood is that it will be a prison sentence,” he said.

He adjourned the matter for a pre-sentence report ‘without the indication that it will be anything other than a prison sentence’.

Judge Thomas released McGungle on bail until the date of his sentence.

