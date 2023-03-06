Guy Bedford, 26, of North Court Haverfordwest appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, March 3, to deny one count of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possession of class A drugs.

An earlier hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that Bedford was arrested at a roundabout near Whitland on Monday, January 30.

The drugs, 57 grammes of cocaine with a street value of nearly £6,000, were allegedly found in Bedford’s underpants after police officers carried out a targeted search.

At the earlier hearing the Crown Prosecution alleged that Bedford’s intention was to supply the drugs to persons unknown.

However, this was denied by the defendant. His legal representatives claimed he was being ‘coerced and controlled’ by others in the community.

Bedford entered not guilty pleas at crown court and was remanded in custody pending his trial which will begin in July this year.

