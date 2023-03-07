Judith Marie Barnett, 41, of Dew Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

She was caught on August 31 doing 50mph in a Mazda 3 on Meadow View, Robeston Wathen, where the limit is 40mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mark David Jones, 58, of Summerhill Park, Simpson Cross, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

He was caught on August 31 doing 46mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the A487 Simpson Cross where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £440, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Edwelina Odrzywalek, 36, of Prendergast, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

She was caught on August 28 doing 59mph in a BMW on the A40 near Llanllwch, where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £84, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £33 surcharge and £90 costs.

Michael John Osborne, 48, of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

He was caught on August 28 doing 77mph in a Ford Focus on the A40 near the junction to Llanwllch where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £440, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Margaret Ann Wellman, 71, of Narberth Road, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

She was caught on August 28 doing 68mph in a Toyota Hilux on the A40 near Llanwllch where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £80, given four points on her licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kael Phillip Lorenzo Dowling, 30, of Upton Place, Beddau, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

He was caught on August 31 doing 55mph in a BMW 3 Series on the B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £440, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Thomas Owen Ball, 46, of Tan y Lan Terrace, Morriston, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 21.

He was caught on August 31 doing 45mph in a Ford Transit on the B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £293, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £117 surcharge and £90 costs.

